Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,899,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $186.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

