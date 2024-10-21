Reviewing Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TopBuild 0 2 8 0 2.80

TopBuild has a consensus price target of $446.89, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given TopBuild’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TopBuild is more favorable than Connectm Technology Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55% TopBuild 11.74% 25.72% 12.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of TopBuild shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TopBuild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million 0.13 -$14.94 million $0.00 -474.99 TopBuild $5.26 billion 2.51 $614.25 million $19.84 20.91

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TopBuild, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TopBuild has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TopBuild beats Connectm Technology Solutions on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products. The company also offers insulation installation services for fiberglass batts and rolls, blown-in loose fill fiberglass, polyurethane spray foam, and blown-in loose fill cellulose applications. In addition, it distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. The company serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. It operates installation branches and distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

