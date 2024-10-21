Reviewing CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVRx and Ainos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 2 5 0 2.71 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.01%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Ainos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -122.52% -77.62% -51.34% Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares CVRx and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CVRx has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of CVRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVRx and Ainos”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $44.39 million 4.62 -$41.20 million ($2.47) -3.84 Ainos $65,122.00 54.92 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -0.22

Ainos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CVRx beats Ainos on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

