Reviewing eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) & Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Workiva and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 1 5 0 2.83 eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Workiva currently has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.54%. eGain has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.91%. Given eGain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than Workiva.

This table compares Workiva and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -13.23% N/A -6.99% eGain 8.38% 12.28% 6.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workiva and eGain”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $630.04 million 7.15 -$127.53 million ($1.65) -49.41 eGain $92.80 million 1.64 $7.78 million $0.28 18.25

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Workiva has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eGain beats Workiva on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

