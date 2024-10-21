Reviewing Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ)

Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Free Report) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million N/A -$40.62 million N/A N/A Poseida Therapeutics $64.70 million 3.68 -$123.43 million ($1.19) -2.06

Clarus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poseida Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clarus Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 512.24%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Clarus Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Poseida Therapeutics -127.48% -121.01% -39.66%

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats Poseida Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications. It is also involved in the development of P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, and renal cancers; P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and P-PSMA-101, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate under Phase 1 clinical trial for treating mCRPC. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-FVIII-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of hemophilia A; P-OTC-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; and P-PAH-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of phenylketonuria. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

