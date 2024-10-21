Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,015 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $198.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.30 and a 200 day moving average of $194.56.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.