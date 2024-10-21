RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.33% of RH worth $82,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 308.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in RH by 47.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,034.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,034.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $354.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $358.79.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

