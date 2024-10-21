Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,752 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 764,635 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,129,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 690.6% during the second quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 499,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 436,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,565,000 after purchasing an additional 376,778 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO opened at $65.36 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

