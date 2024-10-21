Roper Technologies (ROP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ROP opened at $557.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $549.91 and a 200 day moving average of $545.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

