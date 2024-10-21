Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $680.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $635.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $696.38 and a 200 day moving average of $655.12. Netflix has a 52 week low of $392.26 and a 52 week high of $766.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

