Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Price Target to $18.00

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SVCO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13. Silvaco Group has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth about $3,596,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

