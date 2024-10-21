Roth Capital Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cambium Networks in a report issued on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

CMBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.92 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 58.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $187,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,756,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 627,453 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

