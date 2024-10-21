Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook of TSE:ASM FY2025 Earnings

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of C$20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.48 million.

ASM stock opened at C$1.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$251.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 2.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

In other Avino Silver & Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$39,750.00. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$64,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $135,670. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

