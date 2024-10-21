Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $124.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.20.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,771,000 after buying an additional 870,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after buying an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.5% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 383,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,076,000 after buying an additional 136,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,157,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.