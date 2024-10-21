Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Separately, Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.