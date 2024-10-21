Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $21.15 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

