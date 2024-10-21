Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 117,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BNY stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.