Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $165,000 in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $457.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

