Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $197,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,986 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at $421,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 302.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at $862,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.54. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

