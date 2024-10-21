Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WPP by 62.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 5.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 5.0% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

WPP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.954 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Citigroup raised WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

