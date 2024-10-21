Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 299.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 156,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 117,607 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.1% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 169,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

