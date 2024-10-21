Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $298,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BGRN opened at $47.75 on Monday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.