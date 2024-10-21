Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 265,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 129,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 743,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RECS opened at $34.76 on Monday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

