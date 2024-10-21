Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXLC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLC opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 20.73%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.