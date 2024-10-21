Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter worth $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $190.60 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $190.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.55.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $2.9084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

