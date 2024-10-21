Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,083,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 212,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

MLPX stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $57.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.