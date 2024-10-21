Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,083,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 212,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
MLPX stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $57.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
