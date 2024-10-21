Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives $11.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Savara alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SVRA

Savara Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Savara has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $519.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth $59,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Savara by 64.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

(Get Free Report

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.