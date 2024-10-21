SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $115,284.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,853.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 2.8 %

FCBC stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

