SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,278 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $175,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFIX stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $612.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $198.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.75 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

