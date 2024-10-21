SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $3,975,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 189,068 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,776 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 102,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $974.91 million, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PAHC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAHC

About Phibro Animal Health

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.