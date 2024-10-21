SG Americas Securities LLC Has $273,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 56.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of FMC opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

