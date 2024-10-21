SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $280,000 in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in EZCORP by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.99. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $637.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. Analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.