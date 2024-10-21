SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $281,000 in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after buying an additional 414,924 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,824,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 57,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 55,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GIC stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Global Industrial has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $46.97.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Global Industrial

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.