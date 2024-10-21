SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $292,000 in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 918,300 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 1,294.9% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $43,318,000. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 11.0% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,192,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 315,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,080,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,267,000 after acquiring an additional 271,650 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

VIZIO Stock Performance

NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.64 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $28,437.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,311.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

