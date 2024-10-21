SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NEU opened at $525.02 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $436.90 and a one year high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.60.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $194,862.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

