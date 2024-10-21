SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,278 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $35.34 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

