SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,059 Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $6,862,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 59.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE FC opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FC. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

