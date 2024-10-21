SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enviri were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Enviri by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Enviri by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enviri stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.19. Enviri Co. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

