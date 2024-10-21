SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,336 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 266.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 126,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 50.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 18,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 239.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 228.33 and a beta of 0.82. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

