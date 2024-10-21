SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BY. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 124,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BY opened at $26.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $43,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,018.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $43,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,018.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $326,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at $707,508.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $1,131,254. 30.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

