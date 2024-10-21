Sify Technologies (SIFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $711.33 million, a PE ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

