Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,128.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simmons First National news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

