Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Stake Lowered by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,429 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIGH opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

