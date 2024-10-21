Simulations Plus (SLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SLP opened at $34.15 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $683.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,501,592 shares in the company, valued at $123,186,006.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,750 shares of company stock worth $2,145,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

