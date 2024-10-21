Simulations Plus (SLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
Shares of SLP opened at $34.15 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $683.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,501,592 shares in the company, valued at $123,186,006.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,750 shares of company stock worth $2,145,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
