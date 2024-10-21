Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $13.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Snap to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,716.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,716.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock valued at $13,446,353. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after buying an additional 3,503,230 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

