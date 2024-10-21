Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Boosted by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 105.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098,847 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises approximately 20.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Snap worth $85,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Stock Up 0.3 %

Snap stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $906,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,287,970 shares in the company, valued at $21,255,241.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock worth $13,446,353. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

