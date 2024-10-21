SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

