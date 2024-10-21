SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after buying an additional 1,997,841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,561,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 104,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 1,430,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.91 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

