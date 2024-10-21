SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,167,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,358,000 after acquiring an additional 218,418 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,144,000 after purchasing an additional 312,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after buying an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,283,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,006,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

