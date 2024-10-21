SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

